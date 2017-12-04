Electrical & Baggage System Contracts Awarded

Aecon Group today announced today the awarding of the electrical and communications work to Update Contracting Bermuda Airport Limited [Update Contracting] and the Baggage Handling System contract to Glidepath Systems Limited.

“Update Contracting, a Dublin-based company registered in Bermuda, is a multidisciplinary provider of mechanical, engineering and plumbing services with experience in providing building services engineering to a wide range of client sectors,” Aecon said.

“For the electrical systems contract, Update Contracting will be working with Bermudian sub-contractors to complete the following work:

Electrical distribution will be completed by NOESIS Energy Solutions / Options Electrical

The IT scope of work will be handled by SITA and Switchworx

“The Baggage Handling Systems contract has been awarded to Glidepath Systems Limited. Glidepath has engaged Koba Industries Limited as project administrators and will announce additional sub-contractors at a later date.”

Frank Ross, Aecon’s Executive Director, Infrastructure, said: “We are pleased to be working with many local companies on the airport redevelopment project. This latest round of contracts will ensure the electrical, communications and security work will be state of the art and modern. We look forward to working with these contractors.”

“The construction of the new airport terminal is expected to take 40 months to complete and will be finished in 2020,” Aecon added.

