New Experience To Open At Clearwater Beach

Beach Boys Tours & Experiences are set to launch a new beach experience at Clearwater Beach next summer.

According to Beach Boy director Belcario Thomas, the ‘Bermuda Triangle Beach’ [BTB] experience, hopes to help residents “enjoy the East End as a destination.”

They specifically plan to do this via a five-stop bus tour between Hunter’s Wharf and Clearwater Beach with stops at the Unfinished Church, Tobacco Bay, Fort St. Catherine, Sea Glass Beach and Carter House.

A Clearwater Beach, visitors will be able to play volleyball, rent snorkels and paddleboards, participate in a walking tour of Cooper’s Island Nature Reserve, unwind with a massage, enjoy a cocktail at the beach and more.

There will also be bathroom facilities, complimentary wifi, and a gift shop.

The destination management organization The Beach Boys responsible for this experience also currently operates Tobacco Bay.

The Bermuda Triangle Beach experience will operate from April to November next year.

For more information contact info@tobaccobay.bm or 737-2355.

Read More About

Category: All, Business, Entertainment