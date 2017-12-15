Fire Service Extinguish Boat Fire In Southampton

The Bermuda Fire and Rescue Service responded to a boat fire early this morning in the Riddle’s Bay, with a “50 foot plus sailboat with smoke smoldering from the cabin area,” with the BFRS saying they “were able to access the boat via the assistance of local boatman, Mr. Andrew Marshall, to whom we would like to express our thanks.”

The BFRS said that at approximately 7:09am today [Dec 15], they responded to a report of a boat fire in Riddle’s Bay, Southampton.

Fire Service spokesperson Sergeant Delton White said, “The boat was reported to have visible smoke emitting from its cabin. The Fire Service responded with one vehicle staffed with four firefighters.

“On arrival, we found an approximately 50 foot plus sailboat with smoke smoldering from the cabin area. We were able to access the boat via the assistance of local boatman, Mr. Andrew Marshall, to whom we would like to express our thanks.

“Two men dressed in full protective gear then entered the boat and opened the doors and hatches to assist with ventilation before continuing the search for the source of the smoke. There were no visible flames found but the interior of the boat suffered smoke and heat damage.”

“There were no injuries as a result of the incident and the cause of the incident is under investigation.”

Category: Accidents and fires, All, News