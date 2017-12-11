Football: First & Premier Division Results

Paget Lions, St. David’s, Wolves, PHC Zebras, Robin Hood, Somerset Trojans, and Devonshire Cougars all walked away with wins in this weekend’s Premier Division and First Division football action.

First: Southampton Rangers 2 BAA 2

At the Southampton Oval, BAA were held to a 2 – 2 draw with the Southampton Rangers, Donte Brangman scored in the 38th minute to give the Southampton Rangers the lead, Ezekiel Stoneham would double the Southampton Rangers lead with a goal in the 60th minute. Tyrell Burgess would pull a goal back for BAA with a 77th minute penalty strike and then Laquan Thomas would draw BAA level with a goal in the 82nd minute.

First: Ireland Rangers 0 Paget Lions 5

The Paget Lions moved to the top of the table in the Division with this 5 – 0 win over Ireland Rangers, Tahj Wade and Marco Piper both scored twice, while an own goal made it 5.

First: St. George’s Colts 2 Somerset Eagles 2

At the Wellington Oval, the game ended in a 2-2 draw. St. Georges would score first in the 11th minute through Donavan Thompson. Three minutes later Cardel Henry would level the score. Somerset Eagles then went into the break a goal up when Allan Wilkinson scored in the 37th minute, but hard working Jarazhino Bassett was rewarded with an easy goal when the Eagles keeper Lorenzo Lambert mishandled the ball in the 81st minute earning the St. George’s Colts the draw

First: St. David’s 3 Devonshire Colts 2

At Lord’s in St. David’s the host St. David’s came from 2 – 0 down to defeat the Devonshire Colts 3 – 2, Kevin Hurdle scored twice and an own goal made it a good day for St. David’s, while Jehkelyo Burgess and Brandon O’Connor scored a goal each for the Devonshire Colts.

First: Wolves 2 Hamilton Parish 1

Premier: PHC Zebras 7 Young Men Social Club 1

At the PHC Stadium, league leaders PHC Zebras rolled over Young Men Social Club 7 – 1, captain Cecoy Robinson would score twice, while Marco Warren, Daren Usher, Idress Sharrieff, Tre Ming and Casey Castle all added a goal each, while Jahmair Lewis-Trott scored the lone goal for Young Men Social Club.

Premier: Boulevard Blazers 1 Robin Hood 10

At Lord’s in St. David’s, the Boulevard Blazers suffered a heavy defeat at the hands of Robin Hood, Lejuan Simmons led the way with 5 goals, while Antwan Russell and Lozandro Symonds both added a goal each and Colin Ryan scored the other, Kamali Davis scored the lone goal for the Boulevard Blazers.

Premier: X-Road’s 1 Somerset Trojans 3

The Somerset Trojans travelled to the Garrison Field in the east end and came away with a 3 – 1 victory over X-Road’s. The Somerset Trojans got goals from Justin Donawa, Vernon Perinchief and Justin Corday, while Machik McGowan scored the lone goal for X-Road’s.

Premier: Devonshire Cougars 2 North Village Rams 0

The Devonshire Cougars defeated the North Village Rams 2 – 0 at the Devonshire Rec. Jomeko Mallory would give the host the lead in the 9th minute, and then Jawonday Smith would double the lead in the 74th minute to earn them all three points.

