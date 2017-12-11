Goslings Launches TV Commercials Overseas

Goslings Rum is launching a television advertising campaign overseas, with the commercials set to be shown on NBCSN during sports oriented and targeted telecasts including Premier League Soccer, National Hockey League games, skiing and snowboarding competitions.

“Goslings Rum will be the marquee sponsor of Premier League Soccer during the December 2017 Manchester Derby featuring top-ranked Manchester City against second-ranked Manchester United,” Castle Brands said.

“The new advertising campaign builds upon the increased global exposure that Goslings Rum acquired through its sponsorship of the 35th America’s Cup. This advertising will expose the award-winning Goslings Rums to new demographics of non-traditional rum drinkers.

Goslings commercial #1:

“The commercials feature Malcolm Gosling, President and CEO of Gosling-Castle Partners Inc. [GCP], Castle’s 80.1%-owned strategic global export venture with the Gosling family.

“GCP holds the exclusive long-term export and distribution rights for Goslings Rum and Goslings Stormy Ginger Beer for all countries other than Bermuda.

“The commercials were shot and produced featuring Goslings award-winning, hand-crafted rums, the trademarked Dark ‘n Stormy Cocktail and Goslings Stormy Ginger Beer, the best-selling ginger beer in the U.S.

“Goslings Rum recruited an international team of filmmakers to create a finished product with a luster that befits the prestigious, slowly-aged, award-winning Black Seal Rum.”

“I said, if we’re going to do this, we’re going to do it first class,” explained Mr. Gosling. “We put a world of care into our products; we need that to come through in the look and feel of these television commercials.”

Goslings commercial #2:

In describing their company’s history, Goslings says, “In the spring of 1806, London wine & spirits merchant James Gosling set out from England aboard the chartered clipper Mercury with 10,000 dollars of merchandise bound for the Virginias.

“The ship eventually made port in St. Georges, Bermuda, where Gosling and his family decided to set up shop rather than press on to America.

“James Gosling opened a shop on King’s Parade, St George’s in December 1806. To this day the company remains the oldest surviving business in Bermuda and is still a family concern.”

