Health Council List ‘Non-Complaint Employers’

The Bermuda Health Council said they are “experiencing a high rate of complaints from members of the public because employers are not providing health insurance coverage for their employees.”

“Since January 2017, the Bermuda Health Council has received 147 complaints and queries related to employer health insurance coverage,” BHEC said.”Common complaints received from members of the public include:

Employers not obtaining health insurance for employees

Employers deducting money from employees and not using it to purchase health insurance

Employers deducting more money than they should from employees

Employees incurring large medical bills during periods of not having health insurance

“The Health Insurance Act 1970 requires employers to provide health insurance coverage for all employees working more than 15 hours per week and beyond two months out of the year. Employers must provide the same coverage to an employee’s non-employed spouse. Employers may deduct no more than half of the monthly premium from an employee’s salary or wages toward the enacted health insurance policy.

“Employees should ensure that they receive health insurance as soon as they start employment, as well as an employment contract outlining their wages and required deductions and itemized pay stubs for their personal records.

“It is the employee’s responsibility to notify their employer of any changes to their non-employed spouse’s employment status. If an employee seeks medical attention and learns their health insurance policy is not active, they should submit the medical bills to their employer immediately for payment. Know your right to health insurance coverage and speak with your employer if there is an issue.

“The Bermuda Health Council wishes to remind employers about their obligations to obtain health insurance coverage for all employees. If an employer is non-compliant with the law and an employee incurs medical bills during a period of non-coverage, under the Act the employer is responsible for paying those medical bills, which are often more expensive than monthly premiums.

“Employers are encouraged to shop around and purchase a policy that is affordable so that payments can be made on time, thereby avoiding any disruptions in coverage. It is the employer’s responsibility to notify employees if a contract of health insurance is not in effect or if there are any changes to the health insurance policy.

“The Bermuda Health Council publishes on its website a list of non-complaint employers. To access the list, visit here.”

