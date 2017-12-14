HRC: ‘Erosion of Human Right Protections’
“Bermuda gained the shameful honor of being the first jurisdiction to allow marriage equality and then remove and replace it with legislation that is aimed clearly at being separate and unequal,” the Bermuda Human Rights Commission said, adding that “we must stem the attacks and erosion of Human Rights that has been pervasive over the past two years of our tenure.”
Domestic Partnership Act Passes In House & Senate
The Domestic Partnerships Act passed in the House of Assembly on Friday night, and then passed in the Senate yesterday by a vote of 8 – 3, with the five Government and three Independent Senators voting for it.
Same sex marriage became legal in Bermuda following a Supreme Court decision in May 2017, when the court ruled that “common law discriminates against same-sex couples by excluding them from marriage.”
However this Bill will change the legal status, with the Domestic Partnerships Act [PDF] designed to replace same-sex marriages with a domestic partnership which can be entered into by both same-sex and heterosexual couples.
Having been approved in both the House [24-10] and Senate [8-3], the Bill now heads to Government House for assent.
Human Rights Commission Comments
A Human Rights Commission spokesperson said, “Bermuda has a long history of discrimination and racial injustice and sadly as we near the end of 2017, the Human Rights Commission reflects on our work over the past year in which we responded to complaints on numerous Human Rights issues, including claims of discrimination based on race, place of origin, disability, and claims of sexual harassment.
“The Human Rights Commission heads into 2018 facing the stark reality that, in addition to the discrimination and injustice that we bring attention to, Bermuda is not immune to the populist movements sweeping across the globe. Such movements remind us that the fight for Human Rights requires constant vigilance.
“Yesterday, Bermuda gained the shameful honor of being the first jurisdiction to allow marriage equality and then remove and replace it with legislation that is aimed clearly at being separate and unequal.
“The Human Rights Commission understood the reality that the Domestic Partnership Act 2017 [“DPA”] had a high chance of passing and this is why, whilst we opposed the DPA, we still proposed amendments that we believed would be in the best interests for those affected by this discriminatory Act.
“The Human Rights Commissioners remain committed to advocating and educating on issues of discrimination and injustice. We must stem the attacks and erosion of Human Rights that has been pervasive over the past two years of our tenure.
“The gradual and consistent carving back of rights will result in a weakened mechanism for protection against Human Rights abuses, when global and local trends indicate that we are entering a time in which we need those protections for those who are most vulnerable among us.”
That’s what happens when the Courts start legislating in instead of adjudicating. Not sure who the bigger bunch of busybodies are, the Courts or the HRC. That said, we must look like a complete bunch of idiots to those on the outside looking in – yet again, Bermuda shoots itself in the foot.
The courts stepped in because the government failed to do anything. the ironic thing is if the bigots who fought against civil unions before hadn’t done so, we would already have them now and not ssm. now we have gone backwards. If the entities that protect your human rights are busybodies, I hope they keep being a busybody to you and everyone. And yes, we do look like idiots and bigots. Way to go plp/trump party!
The courts cannot legislate. The judge, Charles-Etta Simmons, compared the various pieces of legislation in accordance with their terms. She actually said that ‘This case does not involves difficult points of law or of statutory interpretation; essentially it involves a consideration of the common law as well as the construction of the section 24 of the Marriage Act; section 15 (c) of the Matrimonial Causes Act and an analysis of sections 2 (2), 5, 29 (1), 30B and 31 of the Human Rights Act along with consideration of the Human Rights Amendment Act 2016.’
She went on to conclude that ‘It is neither the intention nor the purpose of the court to introduce new legislation to give effect to the HRA. There is neither need nor ability in the court to do so. Section 29 of the HRA however empowers the court to declare any provision of law in violation of the prohibitions contained in the HRA to be inoperative. As I have indicated above this includes the common law definition of marriage and statutory provisions reflecting the same. The remedial provisions of the HRA are broad enough to allow for a striking out and or reformulation of certain words.’
I do not think that is legislating for Bermuda. I think that is applying the law as she found it.
I never heard the HRC really come out, and defend black Bermudians rights or stand up when others bad talk or put down the average Bermudian,but they’re quick to defend others.