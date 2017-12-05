BTA: $838,000 Investment Funding For 2018

More than 20 home-grown ideas, out of a total 55 approved experiences, will receive investment funding from the Bermuda Tourism Authority for the first time in 2018, with $838,000 allocated in total for the 55 experiences.

“The 23 newly supported tourism experiences is the largest crop of successful new applicants since the process to find home-grown ideas began in 2014,” the BTA said.

“Impressively, 78 percent of the submitted proposals were sufficiently aligned with the overall tourism strategy, winning partnership support from the Bermuda Tourism Authority. That level of success is also a record.”

“It’s rewarding to see so many passionate and creative new entrepreneurs gravitate toward tourism and we’re delighted that the quality this year is the highest we’ve seen since we began this process in 2014,” said Bermuda Tourism Authority Chief Product and Experiences Development Officer Pat Phillip-Fairn.

“We spend a lot of time communicating tourism trends to the public and we hold workshops to empower local entrepreneurs. That outreach is paying off and we see this as very encouraging for the future of Bermuda tourism.”

Newly Supported Tourism Experiences by Year

2018 - 23

2017 - 16

2016 - 14

2015 – 12

Percentage of Successful Applications by Year

2018 - 78%

2017 - 66%

2016 - 59%

2015 – 55%

“The latest Tourism Experiences Investment Process drew 71 total applications, 55 were determined to align well with the overall tourism strategy for 2018 and will receive either cash investment or marketing support. The total cash allocated for 2018 is $838,000. About one-third of the total funding for 2018, about $275,000, is allocated to newly supported experiences,” the BTA said.

“Newly supported experiences include Bermuda by Dune Buggy, a low-noise, electric vehicle tour experience that will travel via public roadway in the west end making stops at key sites. Meantime, a water transport mobile app known as WaterRide Transport also won cash investment for its innovative approach as a water shuttle.

“The Bermuda Triangle Beach Experience at Clearwater Beach is also on the list, the brainchild of the same Bermudian proprietors behind the Tobacco Bay Beach Experience. Culinary experiences Sip & Savour Bermuda Food Tours and Wild Herbs N Plants of Bermuda were successful too, receiving marketing support to make their offerings better-known to visitors.

“Local performers will take centre stage in an expanded version of Made in Bermuda, a home-grown entertainment showcase. About 70 percent of the investment for 2018 will go to experiences characterised as sports and adventure, while the remaining 30 percent is in the arts and culture realm. Bermuda’s success attracting younger, more experiential travellers over the past two years has raised the adventurerelated demand.

“Some traditional favourites have successfully gone through the investment process once again including: ArielRe Bermuda Sevens, Bermuda Triple Challenge and Harbour Nights. Bermuda’s post-America’s Cup legacy is also evident with seven sailing events on the list including the return of the Newport Bermuda Race.”

The list of successful applicants follows below [PDF here]

