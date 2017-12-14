Davidson Welcomed Into Landscape Institute

OBMI Landscape Architect, Jennifer Davidson, has been welcomed as a Chartered member of the Landscape Institute, after completing a series of rigorous examinations.

Her inclusion with the organizations other 3,241 members makes her the fourth chartered member in Bermuda, the company said.

The Landscape Institute is the chartered body for the landscape profession for all practitioners including landscape scientists, landscape planners, landscape architects, landscape managers, and urban designers.

Chartered membership is only awarded to those who reach the highest standards in landscape education and practice and serves as the global standard for landscape professionals.

Jennifer Davidson holds a master’s degree from the University of Cape Town. She developed her professional expertise in South Africa before relocating to Bermuda and joining OBMI.

Her experience includes residential, civic, hospitality, and commercial applications of landscape architecture. Some of her most recent projects include the landscape plan for the Bermuda International Airport and Hawkin’s Island Resort.

OBMI Managing Director Colin Campbell remarked, “Already aware of her formidable talents with projects such as the new LF Wade Airport, Horseshoe Bay Transportation Hub, and many private residences of varying sizes and complexity; words fail to describe the great esteem of her professional colleagues at OBMI.

“We look forward to fulfilling the promise to our clients of exceptional landscape design services, grounded in the excellence a Chartered Landscape Architect confers. Globally, few achieve such recognition and locally with Jennifer there are only four Chartered Landscape Architects.”

