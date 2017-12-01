Keri Hilson To Perform On New Year’s Eve

The City of Hamilton announced that international recording artist, Keri Hilson, will be performing at the New Year’s Eve event on Front Street.

“Ms. Hilson, who hails from the United States, has had numerous R&B hits and collaborated with stars such as Kanye West, Ne-Yo, Nelly, Lil Wayne, R. Kelly and Chris Brown,” the City said.

“She began her music career as a back-up singer for Usher, Kelly Rowlands, Ciara along with others and as a member of the songwriting team, The Clutch, she co-wrote songs for artists such as Britney Spears, Mary J. Blige and the Pussycat Dolls.

“She joined forces with Timbaland, appearing on numerous tracks of his and broke through with 2007’s “The Way I Are” that topped 9 different charts worldwide. In 2009, she took home the coveted BET Award for Best New Artist.

“With more than 1.6 million Instagram followers and over 7 million ‘likes’ on FaceBook, Ms. Hilson continues to garner fans around the world. She has appeared on both the small and large screen in movies such as Riddick and Think Like a Man.”

On performing in Bermuda, Ms Hilson said, “I have heard so many wonderful things about Bermuda and I’m thrilled to finally get the chance to visit. Performing on New Year’s Eve is always a little extra special for me and I look forward to welcoming 2018 with my Bermuda fans in such a beautiful place.”

The events on New Year’s Eve will kick-off at 7:30pm with a family movie followed by live musical entertainment from Working Title, Olivia Hamilton and the Keri Hilson concert. Food vendors and a kids’ zone will also be on site.

New Year’s Eve in the City is a free event with a limited number of $50 VIP tickets available for the concert [dedicated bar and front row access]. Tickets will go on sale next week on www.ptix.bm.

Read More About

Category: All, Entertainment, Music, News