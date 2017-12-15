45 Minute Video: Interview With Premier Burt

Premier and Minister of Finance David Burt is speaking with Bernews this afternoon [Dec 14], sitting down for a live interview with journalist Jeremy Deacon.

Update 2.34pm: The interview has concluded and the 45-minute video replay is below. We will try and transcribe some of the main points, but to give a brief summary for now, some of the topics covered include the island’s finances, the Government’s plans for economic growth, Brexit, the recent EU list, the U.S. tax plan, the Paradise Papers, the Domestic Partnerships legislation and more.

The 45-minute live video replay is below:

