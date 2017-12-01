Ministry: 13 Bus Runs Cancelled On Friday

December 1, 2017 | 1 Comment

The cancellation of bus runs continue, with the Ministry releasing a list of bus cancellations for this morning [Dec 1] with thirteen bus runs cancelled so far today.

Microsoft Word - Bus Service Cancellation List for David Friday

click here Bermuda bus service

  1. where are you says:
    December 1, 2017

    MISSING! Minister of transportation, very vocal leading up to July election. If found or heard would you please ask him for an update.

    Transparent.

