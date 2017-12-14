Ministry: 23 Bus Runs Cancelled On Thursday

December 14, 2017 | 2 Comments

The cancellation of bus runs continue, with the Ministry releasing a list of bus cancellations for this afternoon [Dec 14] with twenty-three bus runs cancelled.

Bus Cancellations PM Dec 14 2017

Comments (2)

  1. STRAIGHTFORWARD says:
    December 14, 2017

    Ooooo…
    Much, much thanks to the oba for NOT employing persons upon the completion/retirement of bus drivers/ bus mechanics, during their reign over the past 4 years and 7 months.
    Thanks, abundantly!!
    Swell job, guys!!!
    (please!!!!)
    In other government jobs which were left deliberately and systematically vacant by the oba, including public school teachers who had either retired early or left the teaching service, OBA left much of government jobs ALONE with no intention of hiring any BERMUDIANS.
    They clearly did BORN BERMUDIANS a grave disservice……..KARMA!!!!!!

  2. dang says:
    December 14, 2017

    The one time I need to catch the bus lol

