Ministry: 30 Bus Runs Cancelled On Friday

December 15, 2017 | 2 Comments

The cancellation of bus runs continue, with the Ministry releasing a list of bus cancellations for this afternoon [Dec 15] with thirty bus runs cancelled.

Bus Cancellations PM Bermuda Dec 15 2017

click here Bermuda bus service

Share via email

Related Stories

Read More About

Category: All, News

Comments (2)

Trackback URL | Comments RSS Feed

  1. PBanks says:
    December 15, 2017

    Ho hum.
    It’s beyond sad that this is now general and standard procedure for Bermuda.

    The section of Bermuda’s community that relies on public transport deserves better.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

«
»
="banner728-container bottom clearfix">