Ministry: 36 Bus Runs Cancelled On Tuesday
The cancellation of bus runs continue, with the Ministry releasing a list of bus cancellations for this afternoon [Dec 5] with thirty-six bus runs cancelled.
The cancellation of bus runs continue, with the Ministry releasing a list of bus cancellations for this afternoon [Dec 5] with thirty-six bus runs cancelled.
Trackback URL | Comments RSS Feed
Archives:
Categories:
Tags:
And yet people are getting paid as drivers and supervisors.
36 bus runs.
These are not 5 minute runs.