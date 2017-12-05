Ministry: 36 Bus Runs Cancelled On Tuesday

December 5, 2017 | 1 Comment

The cancellation of bus runs continue, with the Ministry releasing a list of bus cancellations for this afternoon [Dec 5] with thirty-six bus runs cancelled.

Bus Scheduel Update Tuesday 5 December 2017-1

Bus Scheduel Update Tuesday 5 December 2017-2

Comments (1)

  1. puzzled says:
    December 5, 2017

    And yet people are getting paid as drivers and supervisors.
    36 bus runs.
    These are not 5 minute runs.

