Ministry: 38 Bus Runs Cancelled On Friday

December 8, 2017 | 1 Comment

The cancellation of bus runs continue, with the Ministry releasing a list of bus cancellations for this afternoon [Dec 8] with thirty-eight bus runs cancelled.

Bus Cancellations Bermuda Dec 8 2017

Comments (1)

  1. Wahoo juice says:
    December 8, 2017

    Thank you for the updates on how many busses are not working but we would like to know what mini busses are costing us and if we are paying drivers that cannot drive. In short we ask for the transparency you promissed. I hate that word it means nothing anymore.

