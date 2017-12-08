Ministry: 38 Bus Runs Cancelled On Friday
The cancellation of bus runs continue, with the Ministry releasing a list of bus cancellations for this afternoon [Dec 8] with thirty-eight bus runs cancelled.
Thank you for the updates on how many busses are not working but we would like to know what mini busses are costing us and if we are paying drivers that cannot drive. In short we ask for the transparency you promissed. I hate that word it means nothing anymore.