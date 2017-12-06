Ministry: 48 Bus Runs Cancelled On Wednesday

December 6, 2017 | 2 Comments

The cancellation of bus runs continue, with the Ministry releasing a list of bus cancellations for this afternoon [Dec 6] with forty-eight bus runs cancelled.

Bus Cancellations PM Dec 6 2017

click here Bermuda bus service

Share via email

Related Stories

Read More About

Category: All, News

Comments (2)

Trackback URL | Comments RSS Feed

  1. keyboard says:
    December 6, 2017

    Can we get an update on how many buses are actually being fixed? There are always approx 40 off the road.

    Reply
  2. Point boy says:
    December 6, 2017

    Alright already. I can do with the extra pocket money, hire me!

    Change the damn schedule so it works.

    I just remembered. The Government likes to gamble.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

«
»
="banner728-container bottom clearfix">