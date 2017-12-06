Ministry: 48 Bus Runs Cancelled On Wednesday
The cancellation of bus runs continue, with the Ministry releasing a list of bus cancellations for this afternoon [Dec 6] with forty-eight bus runs cancelled.
Can we get an update on how many buses are actually being fixed? There are always approx 40 off the road.
Alright already. I can do with the extra pocket money, hire me!
Change the damn schedule so it works.
I just remembered. The Government likes to gamble.