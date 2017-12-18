Ministry: Five Bus Runs Cancelled On Monday

December 18, 2017 | 2 Comments

The cancellation of bus runs continue, with the Ministry releasing a list of bus cancellations for this afternoon [Dec 18] with five bus runs cancelled.

Bus Cancellations PM Dec 18 2017

Comments (2)

  1. Spanner breath says:
    December 18, 2017

    Can you Imagine if it was the previous administration that had all these bus cancellation.
    Wait before you run your mouth; most of the buses they inherited, IJS.

  2. I heart 441 says:
    December 19, 2017

    I was about to say ” well this is an improvement from the last few weeks” but than I realized, schools are out for Xmas break so there isn’t a need for so many buses.

