Ministry: Five Bus Runs Cancelled On Monday
The cancellation of bus runs continue, with the Ministry releasing a list of bus cancellations for this afternoon [Dec 18] with five bus runs cancelled.
Read More About
Category: All
The cancellation of bus runs continue, with the Ministry releasing a list of bus cancellations for this afternoon [Dec 18] with five bus runs cancelled.
Category: All
Trackback URL | Comments RSS Feed
Archives:
Categories:
Tags:
Can you Imagine if it was the previous administration that had all these bus cancellation.
Wait before you run your mouth; most of the buses they inherited, IJS.
I was about to say ” well this is an improvement from the last few weeks” but than I realized, schools are out for Xmas break so there isn’t a need for so many buses.