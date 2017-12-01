MPs Approve Committee To Review Dec 2 Events

This evening [Dec 1], the House of Assembly approved a Motion to appoint a Joint Select Committee to review the events of December 2nd, 2016.

The Motion was brought by MP Kim Swan, and speaking after it was approved, the St George’s West MP told Bernews, “The House of Assembly this evening unanimously approved the Government’s Motion to appoint a Joint Select Committee to review the events of December 2nd, 2016.

“As the mover of this motion it was a humbling experience given the pain and suffering endured by Bermudians who were peacefully demonstrating against the airport legislation due to be debated that day.

“The Motion will now allow for a Joint Select Committee to examine all the events on that fateful day.”

The original Motion on the Order Paper said, “Whereas at the gates of this House of Assembly a show of democracy descended into open conflict between concerned citizens of Bermuda, and those charged with protecting the very rights they sought to exercise, on December 2nd 2016;

“And whereas the Government having declared its intention to establish a Parliamentary Committee to look in to the events generally, including the decision-making and any directives of the Executive and the then Speaker of the House given to the Police, that led up to and precipitated the events on that day, including the deployment of the police in riot gear and the use by the Police of incapacitant pepper spray on the crowd of citizens assembled;

“Be it resolved that this Motion for the appointment of a Joint Select Committee to carry out the said Inquiry into the said events of December 2nd, 2016 be approved and Thereafter, pursuant to Part IV of the Parliament Act 1957, that a Parliamentary Joint Select Committee be appointed [1] to inquire into the events as aforesaid as thoroughly as may be; [2] to bring closure to this event by the making of all proper and necessary findings, recommendations and where required sanctions; [3] and to submit its report to the House of Assembly within three to six months.”

