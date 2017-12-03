November 2017: Top 10 Bernews ‘Photo Of Day’

Providing our readers with a look at Bermuda’s natural beauty each morning, Bernews features a “Photo of the Day” in our email newsletters, on social media, and in our app every day.

Always popular, November’s top photos attracted tens of thousands of reactions on social media, and judging by the number of reader’s “likes”, the month’s most popular photos included Bailey’s Bay, Crystal Caves, beautiful beaches, Hamilton buildings and more.

1] Bailey’s Bay

The stunning colours of Bailey’s Bay, both from the land and the sea, took the number one spot in November.

2] Crystal Caves

Bermuda has quite a few crystal caves, with this one at Grotto Bay Beach Resort earning the month’s second spot.

3] Beautiful Beach

This look at a beautiful Bermudian beach garnered enough likes for November’s third spot.

4] Bermuda Beach

Taking spot number four is this additional look at an island beach.

5] Drone’s Eye View

This shot captures a drone’s eye view of some of Bermuda’s islands, looking toward Dockyard.

6] St Catherine’s Beach

The month’s focus on beaches continues with this view of St Catherine’s beach.

7] Hamilton

Earning the month’s seventh spot is this photo of Hamilton during the late afternoon.

8] Hamilton Harbour

This shot offers a view of Hamilton Harbour and the city and its many colours, taking November’s eighth spot.

9] South Shore

The month’s final beach shot features the sands of Warwick on the island’s south shore.

10] Church Bay

Rounding out November’s list is this bird’s eye view of Church Bay in all its glory.

Bonus!

As far as photos on our sister site ForeverBermuda.com, this photo was the number one photo for November 2017. Dedicated fans of Bermuda photography can also view great images of the island on the ForeverBermuda Facebook page and Twitter feed.

