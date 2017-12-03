November 2017: Top 10 Bernews ‘Photo Of Day’

December 3, 2017 | 1 Comment

Providing our readers with a look at Bermuda’s natural beauty each morning, Bernews features a “Photo of the Day” in our email newsletters, on social media, and in our app every day.

Always popular, November’s top photos attracted tens of thousands of reactions on social media, and judging by the number of reader’s “likes”, the month’s most popular photos included Bailey’s Bay, Crystal Caves, beautiful beaches, Hamilton buildings and more.

November 2017 Top 10 Bernews “Photo Of Day” TC WM

Our “Photo of the Day” series is available in our app, our Facebook page, Twitter page, Instagram page, and Tumblr page, as well our morning and evening daily newsletters, which you can sign up for here.

1] Bailey’s Bay

The stunning colours of Bailey’s Bay, both from the land and the sea, took the number one spot in November.

316 The stunning colors of Bailey's Bay, both from the land and the sea

2] Crystal Caves

Bermuda has quite a few crystal caves, with this one at Grotto Bay Beach Resort earning the month’s second spot.

306 Bermuda has quite a few crystal caves, this one at the Grotto Bay Beach Resort

3] Beautiful Beach

This look at a beautiful Bermudian beach garnered enough likes for November’s third spot.

290 Take a stroll down the many beautiful beaches of Bermuda

4] Bermuda Beach

Taking spot number four is this additional look at an island beach.

262 Very few things are as beautiful as a Bermuda beach, don't you think

5] Drone’s Eye View

This shot captures a drone’s eye view of some of Bermuda’s islands, looking toward Dockyard.

233 A drone eye view of some of the islands that are part of Bermuda's beauty, looking towards the Dockyard

6] St Catherine’s Beach

The month’s focus on beaches continues with this view of St Catherine’s beach.

223 Beautiful Bermuda blues at St Catherine's beach

7] Hamilton

Earning the month’s seventh spot is this photo of Hamilton during the late afternoon.

216 Hamilton buildings glow in the late afternoon November sunshine on a Sunday

8] Hamilton Harbour

This shot offers a view of Hamilton Harbour and the city and its many colours, taking November’s eighth spot.

202 Looking across the fabulous Hamilton harbor at the City and her many colors

9] South Shore

The month’s final beach shot features the sands of Warwick on the island’s south shore.

199 The amazing beaches of Warwick, on the Bermuda south shore

10] Church Bay

Rounding out November’s list is this bird’s eye view of Church Bay in all its glory.

194 Here is a fabulous bird's eye view of Church Bay in all its glory

Bonus!

As far as photos on our sister site ForeverBermuda.com, this photo was the number one photo for November 2017. Dedicated fans of Bermuda photography can also view great images of the island on the ForeverBermuda Facebook page and Twitter feed.

240 Another glimpse of #Bermuda's beautiful beaches

Comments (1)

  1. Time will Tell says:
    December 4, 2017

    Better save picture #6

    Reply

