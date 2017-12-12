OUTBermuda Group “Disappointed” By Decision

OUTBermuda said they are “disappointed with the Government’s decision to roll back rights extended to same-sex couples,” and explained that they “engaged constructively with the Government in response to its consultation on Domestic Partnerships, recognizing that there was a risk of an even worse outcome if Junior Minister Furbert brought a Private Member’s Bill.”

Bill Passes In House

These comments follow after the Domestic Partnerships Act passed in the House of Assembly on Friday, with the legislation aiming to replace same-sex marriage with a domestic partnership arrangement which can be entered into by both same-sex and heterosexual couples.

Minister of Home Affairs Walton Brown previously said that, “We are at this point legislatively because we have a rift in our community between two competing positions” one in support of same-sex marriage and one opposed.

Saying that there was a “high likelihood” that a Private Members Bill would have been tabled in Parliament which would have outlawed same-sex marriage and afforded no rights to same-sex couples,” the Minister said the Government “took leadership on the issue and has decided to bring forward this Bill, which will ensure that same-sex couples will have a raft of legal benefits.”

As the Bill has now passed in the House, it will head to the Upper House, where the Senators will vote on it.

OUTBermuda’s Comments

Speaking after the Bill passed, a spokesperson said, “OUTBermuda is disappointed with the Government’s decision to roll back rights extended to same-sex couples in Bermuda.

“We recognize that while the weight of public opinion is moving towards embracing marriage equality, as a country we have found ourselves in this difficult political position because of a well-funded and aggressively vocal charity that has as its sole purpose the undermining of marriage equality in Bermuda.

“The challenge for OUTBermuda and all allies is to engage proactively with the wider community to provide a balance to the misinformation published on this and many other issues facing the LGBTQ community.

“Given where we are as a country, OUTBermuda engaged constructively with the Government in response to its consultation on Domestic Partnerships, recognizing that there was a risk of an even worse outcome if Junior Minister Furbert brought a Private Member’s Bill that undermined the Human Rights Act solely for the purpose of reversing the Supreme Court’s decision in Godwin and DeRoche.

“Most importantly, our efforts to engage in good faith with the Ministry of Home Affairs during the consultation process should not be viewed as our approving the spirit of the Domestic Partnership legislation.

“As long as the community continues to need a voice and allies, we will work towards marriage equality as we continue advocating for all issues that affect Bermuda’s LGBTQ people.”

OUTBermuda’s response to the public consultation on the Bill follows below [PDF here]:

