Over $1 Million Paid Due To ‘Late Financials’

Over $1 million was paid in penalties after the Government submitted late financials in 2015 and 2016, according to responses in the House of Assembly on Friday.

MP Rolfe Commissiong questioned Junior Minister of Finance Wayne Furbert about the “fees paid to Bermuda creditors as a result of the OBA Government submitting late financials”, with Mr Furbert responding that “in 2015 it was a penalty of $410,000,” and $640,000 was paid in 2016, which makes $1,050,000.

Follow up questions were then asked by Opposition MPs including Jeanne Atherden, Patricia Gordon-Pamplin, Michael Dunkley and Dr Grant Gibbons, and you can listen to the part of the exchange below.

Mr Furbert had earlier delivered a statement on the Consolidated Fund, and said, “Certain private debt placements made by the Government contain a reporting covenant requiring delivery of the audited financial statements within two hundred forty [240] days of the fiscal year end [November 26, 2017].

“This reporting covenant was met for 2017. 2016’s covenant was not met and a fee of $640 thousand [a rate of 0.2%] was paid to the lenders to extend the reporting deadline.”

