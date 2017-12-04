Petition To ‘Save Marriage Equality In Bermuda’

An online petition has been launched to “Save Marriage Equality in Bermuda”, with the petition saying that “Bermuda is on the cusp of being the 1st country on planet earth to roll back Marriage Equality,” and asking people to sign the petition “and tell the Bermuda Government to keep Marriage Equality in place.”

The petition — which was started by Tony Brannon and has 360 signatures as of this writing — says, “Marriage Equality became legal in Bermuda on May 5th 2017. The Premier of Bermuda and his political party, The Progressive Labor Party, want to roll back rights via legislation. Equality, Civil Rights and indeed Human Rights are all at stake here.

“Same Sex Couples finally got to sit in the “Front of the bus” by being able to marry. But, Bermuda is on the cusp of being the 1st country on planet earth to roll back Marriage Equality. This from a Government that has the word “Progressive” in its name.

“Please sign the petition and tell the Bermuda Government to keep Marriage Equality in place. Do not allow the PLP to overturn the historic Supreme Court ruling of May 5th 2017.”

Screenshot of a section of the online petition:

The Domestic Partnerships Act was tabled in the House of Assembly on November 24th, and is set to be debated on December 8th.

The Government previously stated the Bill will “essentially replace same-sex marriage with a domestic partnership arrangement which can be entered into by both same-sex and heterosexual couples.”

Speaking at a press conference last month, Minister of Home Affairs Walton Brown said, “We are at this point legislatively because we have a rift in our community between two competing positions; one in support of same-sex marriage, or marriage equality, the other fundamentally opposed to it and who view marriage as that between a man and a woman.

“The more immediate political consequence is that there was a very high likelihood – a very real likelihood – that a private members bill would have been tabled in Parliament which would have outlawed same-sex marriage and afforded no rights whatsoever to same-sex couples.

“The majority of MPs would have supported that Bill, and we would have been in a position that is fundamentally contrary to what is currently in place.

“This Government took leadership on the issue and has decided to bring forward this Bill, which will ensure that same-sex couples will have a raft of legal benefits – more so than they currently have under the existing legislation.

The Bill’s Explanatory Memorandum says, “This Bill seeks to make provision for the formalisation and registration of a relationship between adult couples, to be known as a “domestic partnership”, to clarify the law relating to marriage, and to make connected and related provision.”

As far as “Provisions relating to marriage,” the Bill states, “Notwithstanding anything in the Human Rights Act 1981, any other provision of law or the judgment of the Supreme Court in Godwin and DeRoche v The Registrar General and others delivered on 5 May 2017, a marriage is void unless the parties are respectively male and female.”

“Nothing in the Bill shall invalidate any marriages which took place under the Marriage Act 1944 or the Maritime Marriage Act 1999 between two people of the same sex after 5 May 2017 [the date of the Supreme Court judgment in Godwin and DeRoche v The Registrar General and others] and before the commencement date.”

The Domestic Partnership Act 2017 follows below [PDF here]

