Photos: RFA Mounts Bay Arrives In Bermuda

The Royal Naval support ship RFA Mounts Bay has arrived in Bermuda for a three day visit, where she is due to host a Disaster Management Presentation of the vessels capabilities for members of Bermuda’s EMO, and also host tours for the Bermuda Sea Cadets and the Bermuda Scouts Association.

“RFA Mounts Bay has been on deployment to the region as part of her Atlantic Patrol Tasking [North] duties, to provide humanitarian and disaster relief for the UK’s Caribbean Overseas Territories and Bermuda,” the RFA said.

“This year RFA Mounts Bay has been in the Caribbean for hurricane season, ready to provide support at a moment’s notice. Tasked by the Royal Navy, she was the UK’s first military response to the Caribbean during Hurricanes Irma, Jose and Maria.





































.

“During the visit the Commanding Officer paid calls upon the Governor John Rankin and on Premier Burt. RFA Mounts Bay will also provide some logistical support to the Royal Bermuda Regiment and will host a Disaster Management Presentation of the vessels capabilities for members of Bermuda’s Emergency Measures Organisation – the primary organisation for Disaster Management co-ordination on island. RFA Mounts Bay will also host tours for the Bermuda Sea Cadets and the Bermuda Scouts Association.”

Governor John Rankin commented, “We warmly welcome the first visit of RFA Mounts Bay to Bermuda. I saw at first hand her invaluable work on crisis preparedness and crisis response in the Caribbean during the recent Hurricanes.

“I have no doubt that her presence in the affected areas in the immediate aftermath of the recent storms saved lives for which we are all eternally grateful.

“Thankfully, Mounts Bay visits us in calmer conditions and her visit provides a great opportunity for the sharing of experiences and capabilities between our own Emergency Measures Organisation and that of the RFA Mounts Bay itself. This can only help to strengthen our preparations should such extreme weather conditions befall Bermuda in the future.”

Click to enlarge photos:

Read More About

Category: All, News, Photos