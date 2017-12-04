Photos & Video: Home-Grown Alternatives Show

The Home-Grown Alternatives shopping event was held on Saturday [Dec 2] from 10.00am to 4.00pm at St. Paul’s Christian Education Centre on Middle Road in Paget, featuring over 25 vendors.

The 6-minute live video replay is below:

Vendors who showcased their wares included Adrienne Cotterill, Allison L. Smith, Almuriel Simons-Busby and Sylvia Robinson, Beverly Harvey, Burton Jones, Carla Marquardt, Dale Butler, Danny Simmons, Diana Fearis, Dianna Corday and Gladys Macintyre, Felica Deroza, Genelle John, Heidi Cowen, Jean-Pierre Lucas, Joan Forbes, Lyndell Furbert and Michelle Preece Cox, Marguerite and Judy Bardgett, Mary Tatem, Pamela Barit Nolan, Robin Marirea, Sandra O’Brien, Sandra Pacheco, Shaheed Umrani, Sharon Wilson, Terry Chapman, The Mahoney’s Jennifer, Kayla & Shannon, Vivian Yearwood, and Wendy Avery.

































































































































































































