PLP C15′s Hamper Drive & Children’s Party

Deputy Premier Walter Roban is celebrating 10 years as an elected MP for Pembroke East, and with the help of party members and supporters, he is holding events this upcoming weekend to give back to the community.

A PLP spokesperson said, “The Hon. Walter H. Roban JP Deputy Premier, Minister of Transport and Regulatory Affairs is, this month, celebrating 10 years as an elected Member of the House of Assembly for Pembroke East, Constituency 15.

“With help of party members and supporters, he is holding events this upcoming weekend giving back to the children in the community and those in need.

“Anyone wishing to donate towards the Annual Hamper Drive may bring items to the Grace Methodist church Friday, December. 15, 2017 – Grace Methodist Church Hall from 8am – 1pm and 6pm – 9pm.

“Hampers are being provided to the needy on Saturday Dec. 16, 2017 from Grace Methodist Church Hall from 8am – 12 noon.

“This will be followed by a children’s Christmas party for the children between 5 – 10 years who attend Prospect Primary and Victor Scott Schools on Saturday 16th Dec. 2017 from 1pm – 4pm at Prospect Primary School Field. Free to children 5-10yrs and by Invitation only.

Minister Roban stated, “It has been an honour and privileged to serve this community and Bermuda for this past 10 years. I have been loved, encouraged and supported by the so many people in the community in every way.

“The people of the Pembroke East, North Village and all of Bermuda have for 10 years and 3 elections continued to show their confidence in me as a representative.

“Entrusting me to be a voice for all the goals, aspirations for themselves, family and community has been a most humbling responsibility. I thank all those who have shown such faith in me.”

Anyone who has any queries about this weekend or who wishes to give donations or support should call 532 8969 or email deltonrichards@gmail.com.

