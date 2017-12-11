Premier & Minister Attending Forum In Jamaica

Premier and Minister of Finance David Burt and Minister of Public Works Lt/Col David Burch are this weekend traveling to Montego Bay, Jamaica, to participate in the Caribbean Infrastructure Forum hosted by KPMG and CIBC FirstCaribbean.

“The forum opens on Monday morning with a welcome from Conference Chairman, Mr. Nigel Holness, Managing Director of the FirstCaribbean International Bank [Jamaica] Limited followed by key note speaker the Hon. Audley Shaw, Minister of Finance and Public Service for Jamaica,” the Government said.

“Immediately after the key note address, Premier Burt will participate in the Heads of Government panel discussion together with the Premier of the Turks and Caicos Island, the Hon. Sharlene Cartwright-Robinson.

“Each country leader will provide insights on national priorities and agendas for infrastructure. The panel will consider the use of national infrastructure plans as a means to develop public consensus and investor confidence.

“Lt. Col. Burch will participate in a panel discussion on Tuesday afternoon. The panelists will discuss the topic of financing water, wastewater and irrigation projects: innovative funding solutions to support a revenue-challenged sector.

“Other speakers at the forum include the Premier of the Cayman Islands, the Hon. Alden M. McLaughlin and Mr. Michael Lee-Chin, President and Chairman of Portland Holdings. Participants from Bermuda include representatives from the Bermuda Airport Authority and the Bermuda Health Council.

“Attendees from Bermuda have participated in past forums, including former Premiers, Paula Cox, Craig Cannonier, and most recently Michael Dunkley, who attended in 2015.”

Premier David Burt stated, “The Caribbean Infrastructure Forum 2017 is an opportunity for Bermuda to share what we have done well and what we need to do more of to achieve greater infrastructure successes.

“We will also have an opportunity to learn from others and network around the importance of infrastructure planning, financing and implementation.”

