Raccoon Euthanized After Found In Container

A raccoon found in a shipping container was “humanely euthanized” due to the “unknown disease status of this wild animal and the potential implications to human health,” the Department of Environment and Natural Resources confirmed, adding that a “wild raccoon would not be returned to the country of origin, as no country would accept it.”

A Government spokesperson said, “Yesterday morning, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources received a report of a live raccoon being found inside a shipping container located at Pembroke Paint Company, Bakery Lane, Pembroke.

“Government officers attended the scene and the animal was removed. The container was inspected for additional ‘live cargo’ and nothing further was found. The container departed Scarborough, Ontario, Canada one week ago.

Screenshot from a video of the raccoon being circulated

“Due to the unknown disease status of this wild animal and the potential implications to human health, the raccoon was humanely euthanized immediately.

“Raccoons are susceptible to a large number of different infectious agents including bacteria, viruses, and parasites. Thankfully, no person came into contact with the raccoon, and so no human was put at risk.

“The Department wishes to thank the staff of Pembroke Paint Company for their quick thinking and actions which safeguarded the community.

“In these matters, a wild raccoon would not be returned to the country of origin, as no country would accept it.”

