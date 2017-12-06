$1,000 Reward For Missing Gold Chain & Medal

A family is appealing for help in locating a missing gold chain and medal, with a $1,000 reward being offered for its safe return, with the family explaining that the medal has “huge sentimental value.”

The chain and medal were lost sometime Saturday evening [Dec 2] while out, with Siobhan Hanna describing the route taken by saying, “He took a ferry from Dockyard to Hamilton on Saturday evening and was at the Dog House on Front Street until 3.00am, then took a taxi back to Modern Mart in Paget.”

Ms Hanna said, “It has a small gold medal with the Virgin Mary and it has a date engraved on the back – 8th July 1947.”

The photo below depicts a medal similar to the missing one:

“We are offering a $1,000 reward for its safe return as it belonged to my husband’s grandfather and has a huge sentimental value to his family.

“It really wouldn’t be worth much in value to anyone as it’s very lightweight but we are willing to pay much more than it would be worth if they were to sell it on so please, if anyone sees it, is offered it, or comes across it could they please contact me on 516-5137.

“We are devastated to have lost it and would be so grateful to get it back.”

