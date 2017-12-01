Traffic Delays On North Shore Due To Collision

Police are advising that there are traffic delays due to a road traffic collision in the area of North Shore Road and Limehouse Lane in Hamilton Parish.

At around 5.00pm today, a police spokesperson said, “Please be advised there has been another serious single vehicle road traffic collision in the area North Shore Road and Limehouse Lane in Hamilton Parish.

“Details are still unfolding but it appears that a man on motorcycle collided with a wall in the area. The victim has been taken to the hospital and his condition appears to be serious.

“There should be traffic delays, while the scene is processed.”

