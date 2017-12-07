Senate Passes Bill To Move Bermuda Day

After passing in the House of Assembly last month, the Bill to change the date the Bermuda Day holiday is celebrated to the last Friday in May has passed in the Senate.

The Bill states, “The Schedule to the Public Holidays Act 1947 is amended by deleting ’24th May, as Bermuda Day, except that, where the 24th May falls on a Saturday or a Sunday, then the next following Monday shall be Bermuda Day’ and inserting ‘Bermuda Day, the last Friday in May.”

Audio of the Bill passing in the Senate

In delivering a brief on the Public Holidays Amendment Act 2017 in the House last month, Minister of Social Development and Sports Zane DeSilva said, “Currently, the Bermuda Day Public Holiday is recognized on the 24th of May and this Bill proposes that the day of observance should be changed to the last Friday in May of each year. It is anticipated that this change will have effect from May 2018 onwards.”

The Public Holidays Amendment Act 2017, as tabled, follows below [PDF here]:

Read More About

Category: All, News, Politics