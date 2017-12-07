Senate Passes Bill To Move Bermuda Day
After passing in the House of Assembly last month, the Bill to change the date the Bermuda Day holiday is celebrated to the last Friday in May has passed in the Senate.
The Bill states, “The Schedule to the Public Holidays Act 1947 is amended by deleting ’24th May, as Bermuda Day, except that, where the 24th May falls on a Saturday or a Sunday, then the next following Monday shall be Bermuda Day’ and inserting ‘Bermuda Day, the last Friday in May.”
Audio of the Bill passing in the Senate
In delivering a brief on the Public Holidays Amendment Act 2017 in the House last month, Minister of Social Development and Sports Zane DeSilva said, “Currently, the Bermuda Day Public Holiday is recognized on the 24th of May and this Bill proposes that the day of observance should be changed to the last Friday in May of each year. It is anticipated that this change will have effect from May 2018 onwards.”
The Public Holidays Amendment Act 2017, as tabled, follows below [PDF here]:
well i guess as the PLP have the majority of the seats in the house they are going to do what they like, that’s what dictatorship is all about.
Good bye Bermuda Day
Don’t you just love this new PLP.
Christmas next year will follow the annual banquet…………
So this means in 2019 when May 24th falls on a Friday (the 3rd Friday in May 2019) the actual Holiday will be on the last Friday of the month which is May 31?!?!
Whacky stuff!