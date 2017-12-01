Somerset Cricket Club Elects New President

Somerset Cricket Club has announced that their new President is Vashun Blanchette, with Mr Blanchette replacing Alfred Maybury, who served for seven years.

In an online post, Somerset Cricket Club said, “It’s been a long night but SCC remains strong and committed to service. Thank you for 7 excellent years of steadfast decisions and growth President Alfred Maybury. Much love and respect to your wife and family for allowing you to share your service with us.

“Congrats to our new President Mr Vashun Blanchette, a man committed to service and our new and well rounded executive and management team. Committed to the community.”

