Statistics Bulletin: Imports, Employment, Visitors

According to the 2017 Q2 Quarterly Bulletin of Statistics, the value of imports increased 37.4%, employment income increased 4.0%, and the Island hosted 87,324 air visitors during the second quarter of 2017, an increase of 15.3% when compared to the same period of 2016.

Imports

The report said, “The value of imports increased 37.4 per cent to $355.3 million. All commodity groups recorded increase with the largest increases being recorded in the finished equipment category and transport equipment such as yachts.

“Imports from the United States of America increased to $226.1 million. Imports from the ‘all other countries’ category rose $20.1 million and imports from the Caribbean region increased $13.6 million. Imports from the United Kingdom was $11.9 million higher year-over-year.

Chart extracted from the report:

Employment Income by Industry

The report said, “Employment income increased 4.0 per cent or $32.2 million. The international business sector recorded the largest increase in remuneration of $18.1 million due to higher stock options. Another notable increase was recorded for the wholesale and retail sector which rose $5.9 million.

Arrivals and Expenditure

“The Island hosted 87,324 air visitors during the second quarter of 2017, an increase of 15.3 per cent when compared to the same period of 2016. Estimated total expenditure by air visitors rose 30.6 per cent to $137.8 million year-over-year. Visitors spent $19.9 million more on accommodation and food as well as $12.4 million more on shopping, entertainment and transport services.

“A total of 63 cruise ships visited the Island carrying 138,760 passengers. Total expenditure for these passengers was estimated at $22.6 million, reflecting a $2.4 million decline.

Chart extracted from the report:

Hotel Accommodations

“At the end of April 2017, there were 2,486 workers employed within the hotel industry. The level of employment increased by 103 employees, representing 25 less Bermudians and 128 more non-Bermudians.

“Hotel gross receipts totaled $112.4 million. This represented an increase of 16.9 per cent or $16.2 million. The gain in hotel gross receipts reflected mostly an $11.9 million rise in room sales. The combined sales of food and alcohol grew $1.5 million year-over-year.”

The full Quarterly Bulletin of Statistics follows below [PDF here]:

