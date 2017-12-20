Tashun Simons Receives FIFA Referee Badge

The Bermuda Football Association held an event at the Clyde Best Center of Excellence to mark a special presentation of the FIFA Referee Badges to newly appointed FIFA Referee Tashun Simons.

This was a significant moment for the evolution of the Association, as they have not had a local official on the FIFA List of International Referees for over a decade.

BFA President, Vice President and Chairman of the Referees Committee, FIFA Referee Instructors and former Bermuda FIFA Referees were in attendance for the Presentation.

