Tashun Simons Receives FIFA Referee Badge

December 20, 2017 | 2 Comments

The Bermuda Football Association held an event at the Clyde Best Center of Excellence to mark a special presentation of the FIFA Referee Badges to newly appointed FIFA Referee Tashun Simons.

Tashun Simons Bermuda Dec 2017

This was a significant moment for the evolution of the Association, as they have not had a local official on the FIFA List of International Referees for over a decade.

BFA President, Vice President and Chairman of the Referees Committee, FIFA Referee Instructors and former Bermuda FIFA Referees were in attendance for the Presentation.

  1. Real Deal says:
    December 20, 2017

    wow so young

  2. Katrina Caines says:
    December 20, 2017

    Congrats Tashun!!!

