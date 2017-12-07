Teen Remains In ICU, Man On General Ward

The 16-year-old girl who was hurt during a collision on December 1st remains in stable condition in the ICU, while the 58-year-old man who was hurt during a separate collision has been transferred from the ICU to a general ward at the hospital.

A police spokesperson said, “At last check earlier this morning [December 7th] the 16 year old girl hurt when the auxiliary [50cc] cycle she was riding went over an embankment along South Road, Paget in the vicinity of Southcote Road around 7:55pm Friday remained in stable condition in the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit.

“At last check earlier this morning [December 7th] the 58 year old man believed to be from Paget hurt when the motorcycle he was riding collided with a truck along Wilkinson Avenue, Hamilton parish around 2:30pm Friday had been transferred from the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit to a general ward in stable condition.

“Inquiries continue regarding both collisions and any witnesses that have not already come forward are encouraged to contact the main police telephone number 295-0011.”

