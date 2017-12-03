Traffic Through Flatts Diverted Due To Collision
Emergency services responded to a collision tonight [Dec 3] located on North Shore Road in Flatts which resulted in two cars sustaining damage and blocking both lanes of the road.
Police diverted traffic away from the scene at nearby junctions while the vehicles were removed by tow truck. We unofficially understand more than one person was injured and transported to King Edward Memorial Hospital for treatment. Further details are limited at this time, however we will update as able.
Read More About
Category: Accidents and fires, All, News
What is going on? Seriously??!!
Hate to say it, and hope they’re ok. BUT that kind of damage don’t happen doing our speed limit!
Anyone seen our transport minister! He was going to stop these things from happening.