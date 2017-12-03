Traffic Through Flatts Diverted Due To Collision

Emergency services responded to a collision tonight [Dec 3] located on North Shore Road in Flatts which resulted in two cars sustaining damage and blocking both lanes of the road.

Police diverted traffic away from the scene at nearby junctions while the vehicles were removed by tow truck. We unofficially understand more than one person was injured and transported to King Edward Memorial Hospital for treatment. Further details are limited at this time, however we will update as able.

Category: Accidents and fires, All, News