US Air Force Plane Doing ‘Touch & Go Practice’

The L.F. Wade International Airport continues to host unusual visitors, with today [Dec 12] seeing a 757 US Air Force plane visit, doing what officials described as “routine touch and go practice.”

Yesterday the airport first welcomed Bermudian pilot Finnie Holder who flew the JetBlue flight from Boston into the island, and later that evening a Boeing 747-400 British Airways plane landed, and we also had a Thomas Cook plane land today.

Mr. Holder’s visit marked his first commercial flight into Bermuda during his many years as a pilot, while the British Airways flight was unofficially understood to have landed with just a flight crew, as one of its four engines was inoperable and it was here in order to refuel.

Read More About

Category: All, News