Video: America’s Cup Documentary Part #1

Look back at the highlights of the 35th America’s Cup in Bermuda with a 9-part retrospective documentary produced by the ACBDA, and narrated by legendary Bermudian actor Earl Cameron.

The documentary is airing on ZBM TV9 this week, and each of the nine parts will be available online here on Bernews, beginning today.

“Hear from people behind the scenes and in Part One learn how others believed in Bermuda’s ability before we did, and how the America’s Cup touched the lives of many Bermudians from all walks of life,” the ACBDA said.

Narrated by Bermuda’s most acclaimed actor, centenarian Earl Cameron, CBE, the documentary is titled “9 Parts” because of an often spoken phrase by ACBDA Chairman, Peter Durhager.

The ACBDA explained that “when he said, ‘The America’s Cup is one part about a sailboat race and 9 parts everything else’, he was referring to the reasons why Bermuda bid for the 35th America’s Cup and why the Government saw it as a good investment. In a national effort to re-kindle the economy, local pride and belief in ourselves and our community, Part One explains how that all came about.”

“9 Parts – The Story of Bermuda’s America’s Cup” will be released online, one part per day for nine days.

Read More About

Category: All, News, Sports, Videos