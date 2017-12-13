Video: America’s Cup Documentary Part #2

“The beauty of Bermuda and its natural assets – including the people in our community – these all make up one of the reasons why the 35th America’s Cup was so successful in Bermuda”, the ACBDA said.

“Hear from those who led the organising authorities and from Bermudians who excelled in their trade during Bermuda’s busiest summer. Part 2 of ’9 Parts’, a retrospective account of the story behind Bermuda’s America’s Cup, is now available online.

“This 7-minute episode speaks to the natural attributes that makes Bermuda great, that attracted the global sporting event with all it’s prestige, to our shores.

“The Bermuda that existed then is the same island after the America’s Cup and this small community is ready to do it again for the next world-scale event that we attract to our shores.

“America’s Cup was one part about a sailboat race and nine parts about everything else – everything that it meant for Bermuda, the new relationships, the doors that opened for many people, the incredible volunteer effort, the economic boost to the island, the opportunity to shine on the big stage and much more. These other aspects are the focus of upcoming episodes, with a new episode released daily.

“This episode, Part 2 reminds us why and how Bermuda won the bid to be the host venue and how we rose above other larger and more experienced host venue cities. All nine parts show how Bermuda then emerged as the true winner of what affectionately became known as ‘AC35′.”

Read More About

Category: All, News, Sports, Videos