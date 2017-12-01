2.5 Hour Video: BNT Hosts Christmas Walkabout

Bermuda National Trust‘s popular Christmas Walkabout event is getting underway in St George’s this evening [Dec 1], with the event, which is sponsored by Butterfield, featuring a variety of entertainment, refreshments, Santa and more.

Now in its 39th year, the Walkabout has grown exponentially in size and popularity, with the BNT saying “musicians, dancers and carolers will entertain the crowds and refreshments will be available throughout the old town and marked on a map that will be distributed on the evening. Children can meet Santa and make Christmas crafts at the Edith Clair Spencer Hall.”

Update: 2 & 1/2 hour live video replay below:

