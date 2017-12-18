Video: Premier On Cost Of Living Commission

The costs of living and the costs of doing business is what is “crushing us, and we have to find a way to improve that,” Premier and Finance Minister David Burt said, adding that we need to look at how “efficiencies can actually drill down to the consumer.”

These were some of the comments from Premier Burt when he sat down with Bernews for a live interview on a wide range of topics on Friday,

Earlier this month the Price Commission Amendment Act 2017 passed in the House of Assembly with bipartisan support, with the Bill seeking to change the Commission to the “Cost of Living Commission”, with an aim to focus on cost of living matters.

Speaking in the House when the Bill passed, the Premier said, “Bringing down the cost of food and other goods will require a collective effort and original thinking to be successful and sustainable, and the Government is committed to working with all relevant parties to find means and ways to reduce expense.

“It is not this Government’s intention to control prices, this would be contrary to Bermuda’s free market economy,” the Premier told Parliament.

“If prices were fixed and suppliers were unable to make a reasonable profit, they would simply stop stocking the item, which would have a negative impact on consumers.”

During our interview, Premier Burt said, “We recognize that there are places inside of law where we there are things in place which will allow the power of inquiry to be used, and we’re going to do that. And it’s a broad cross-section, we talk about food, but there’s also cost of healthcare, costs of medicines and different items.

“So, as I told the Parliament, the person who is going to be leading this for us is going to be Senator Anthony Richardson, he was actually on the Price Commission before, and we’re confident that we’re going to be able to have that broad cross-section, have that discussion, and talk about this issue, which is the most important issue to the residents of this country.

“The costs of living and the costs of doing business is what is killing and crushing us, and we have to find a way to improve that.”

Asked what he want to accomplish, Premier Burt told Bernews, “I can tell you what the specific result is – a reduction of the cost of living in Bermuda.

“I’m not going to pre-judge the work of the Cost of Living Commission, what I am going to say is that I believe there are places inside of our local economy where it can be more efficient, which can deliver lower prices for consumers.”

“When we’re talking about food importers and food production, I think there is food importers, production, and sale. I think there’s places where we can be more efficient there to pass on savings towards consumers.”

When asked what his idea of efficiency would be, the Premier replied, “Our idea of efficiency is possibly in some cases cutting out middlemen, in some cases.

Asked by Mr Deacon if that would risk unemployment, the Premier said, “In the broad sense, someone would say it would risk unemployment, but if you look at the economy as a whole, if you have a reduction of the costs of living, which means that the costs of doing business is less inside of the country, that means that it allows other people to spend money in other areas in the economy, and you create additional growth in other places.”

Asked who may be regarded as a middleman, Premier Burt said, “It would be food importers, the transportation, different things, all the rest. There’s lots of different ways, but I think that we should look and study this in its entirety. We should not look to pre-judge, but I think that there are places where we can be more efficient.

“Another issue is when we talk about healthcare and prescription medicines, which are extraordinarily expensive,” he added.

“It’s 2017. The world is changing, the pace of logistics are changing, distributed ledger technologies in the block chain can make things more efficient, and so far supply chain management and otherwise. And we can look to how those efficiencies can actually drill down to the consumer, and that is where this Government is focused.”

“I feel very sorry for the people who work in IT inside of the Government of Bermuda because they have a leader who understands information technology very clearly, and so when they come and say, ‘Well, this is something that might take a while and all the rest,’ I say, ‘I know exactly how long it should take, and we need to start pushing and moving forward on these measures.”

The video above was extracted from the full interview, in which Premier Burt discussed a wide range of topics including the island’s finances, the Government’s plans for economic growth, Brexit, the U.S. tax plan, the Paradise Papers, and more. You can watch the full video here, the excerpt on the Domestic Partnership Act here, and the excerpt on Bermuda’s relationship with the European Union here.

Read More About

Category: All, Business, News, Politics