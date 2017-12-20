Terron Webb Wins Calypso Contest In St Kitts

December 20, 2017 | 4 Comments

Young Bermudian singer Terron Webb, who lives in St. Kitts and Nevis, has won the Primary School Junior Calypso competition, making him a three-time competition winner, a feat not achieved by any other Junior Calypsonian in St. Kitts.

The 12-year-old singer, who performs under the name ‘Invincible,’ earned the title by performing the song “Social Media Addiction,” emerging victorious among 10 other participants.

He will go on compete in a regional Junior Calypso competition on April 7, 2018 in Barbados after winning $2,500, an Amazon Kindle, one year of free internet, and various other prizes.

Invincible performs at the Primary School Junior Calypso competition:

Comments (4)

  1. I heart 441 says:
    December 20, 2017

    Well done young man. In an era when most kids your age have no idea what calypso is, you are out performing sweet music to the masses and excelling in it.
    Keep up the good work, look forward to one day you performing during BHW here in Bermuda

  2. Quinton B. Butterfield says:
    December 20, 2017

    Very nice, keep it up!!

  3. Onion Juice says:
    December 20, 2017

    Big tings a gwan, keep it up young man.
    Sugar Island nice.

  4. Cavel says:
    December 20, 2017

    Terron, you are doing amazing!! We are proud of you in Bermuda. Hope you do well in Barbados. Someone really needs to bring you to Bermuda to perform…

