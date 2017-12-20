Terron Webb Wins Calypso Contest In St Kitts

Young Bermudian singer Terron Webb, who lives in St. Kitts and Nevis, has won the Primary School Junior Calypso competition, making him a three-time competition winner, a feat not achieved by any other Junior Calypsonian in St. Kitts.

The 12-year-old singer, who performs under the name ‘Invincible,’ earned the title by performing the song “Social Media Addiction,” emerging victorious among 10 other participants.

He will go on compete in a regional Junior Calypso competition on April 7, 2018 in Barbados after winning $2,500, an Amazon Kindle, one year of free internet, and various other prizes.

Invincible performs at the Primary School Junior Calypso competition:

