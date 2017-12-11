WestJet: “Bermuda Is Nearby Slice Of Paradise”

Bermuda was featured in the December issue of WestJet Magazine, with the island called a “slice of paradise.”

The piece titled ‘Three Days in Bermuda’ sets out to advise readers on “what to eat, see and do on a culture-packed getaway to this quaint and quiet island.”

The author, Augustine Brown, introduces Bermuda as a “nearby slice of paradise” with a “strong British influence… reflected in its traditional food, its colonial architecture and in the accents of its inhabitants.”

“There are 34 fabulous beaches and coves around the island, but there’s so much more to see, including lush tropical forests, massive underground caves, and vibrant cities,” the author adds.

“What’s more, it’s easy to get around Bermuda thanks to its reliable public transportation. Base yourself in the centrally located Hamilton, the island’s capital, the experience the best of this beautiful destination.”

The article then goes on to lay-out a three-day to-do list while on the island. Day 1 consists of fuelling up at the Village Pantry in the morning, exploring Tom Moore’s Jungle and the Crystal Caves in the afternoon, ordering pan-fried rockfish at Swizzle Inn for lunch, dining at Port O’ Call for dinner and then going on a sunset sail around the Great Sound aboard the Rising Son II.

On Day 2, Brown advises readers to start the day in St. George’s visiting Sweet Saak Bakery and The Bermuda Perfumery, settling in for lunch at Wahoos Bistro before walking over to Tobacco Bay for some snorkeling, and in the evening he suggests dining at Tucker’s Point’s Sul Verde restaurant.

For one’s last day on the island, Brown suggests spending the morning in Dockyard visiting the National Museum, the Bermuda Rum Cake Company and the Frog and Onion Pub.

Following this, readers are advised to “take the scenic route back to Hamilton via the high-speed ferry and grab lunch at Devil’s Isle.” He then advises ending “your Bermuda adventure with a night of dancing” beginning at Rum Bum Beach Bar and ending at The Dog House.

As for hotel recommendations, Brown suggests staying in Hamilton at the Rosedon or the Hamilton Princess & Beach Club.

WestJet offers a direct service to Bermuda from Toronto. Read the full article on their website here.

