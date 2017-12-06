‘Where Does Financial Stability Now Stand?’
A panel of experts in the financial services world recently addressed the topic “10 Years After The Financial Upheaval: Where Does Financial Stability Now Stand? ”
The occasion was a Bermuda Monetary Authority [BMA] industry event held following the conclusion of a meeting of the Group of International Financial Centre Supervisors [GIFCS]. The meeting of some 30 representatives of more than 20 jurisdictions represented the first time in 40 years that the group had held their bi-annual plenary session in Bermuda.
The distinguished members of the panel were, from left:
- John Aspden, MBE, former banker and supervisor, now Chairman of the Group of International Financial Centre Supervisors [GIFCS]
- Dame Amelia Fawcett, DBE, Chair of the Standards Board for Alternative Investments and a member of Bermuda’s Financial Policy Council
- Sir Andrew Large, Deputy Chair of Bermuda’s Financial Policy Council and a former Deputy Governor of the Bank of England and
- Professor Karel van Hulle, university professor, member of the BMA Board of Directors, and former head of insurance and pensions at the European Commission.
What did they say? Did they answer the question? Do they have advise for Bermuda?