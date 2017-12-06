‘Where Does Financial Stability Now Stand?’

December 6, 2017 | 1 Comment

A panel of experts in the financial services world recently addressed the topic “10 Years After The Financial Upheaval: Where Does Financial Stability Now Stand? ”

The occasion was a Bermuda Monetary Authority [BMA] industry event held following the conclusion of a meeting of the Group of International Financial Centre Supervisors [GIFCS]. The meeting of some 30 representatives of more than 20 jurisdictions represented the first time in 40 years that the group had held their bi-annual plenary session in Bermuda.

The distinguished members of the panel were, from left:

  • John Aspden, MBE, former banker and supervisor, now Chairman of the Group of International Financial Centre Supervisors [GIFCS]
  • Dame Amelia Fawcett, DBE, Chair of the Standards Board for Alternative Investments and a member of Bermuda’s Financial Policy Council
  • Sir Andrew Large, Deputy Chair of Bermuda’s Financial Policy Council and a former Deputy Governor of the Bank of England and
  • Professor Karel van Hulle, university professor, member of the BMA Board of Directors, and former head of insurance and pensions at the European Commission.

BMA Bermuda Dec 2017

Photo below: John Aspden, MBE, former banker and supervisor, now Chairman of the Group of International Financial Centre Supervisors [GIFCS]; Professor Karel van Hulle, university professor, member of the BMA Board of Directors, and former head of insurance and pensions at the European Commission; Sir Andrew Large, Deputy Chair of Bermuda’s Financial Policy Council and a former Deputy Governor of the Bank of England and Dame Amelia Fawcett, DBE, Chair of the Standards Board for Alternative Investments and a member of Bermuda’s Financial Policy Council

BMA Bermuda Dec 2017 (2)

Share via email

Related Stories

Read More About

Category: All, Business

Comments (1)

Trackback URL | Comments RSS Feed

  1. Nicky says:
    December 6, 2017

    What did they say? Did they answer the question? Do they have advise for Bermuda?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

«
»
="banner728-container bottom clearfix">