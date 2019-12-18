BCB To Hold Cricket Analyst Course In January

A Cricket Analyst Course will be hosted on January 11 and 12, with the course open to anyone interested in becoming a cricket analyst for the BCB, National or Club teams.

A Bermuda Cricket Board spokesperson said, “The BCB & Richard Berridge of Cricket West Indies will be hosting a Cricket Analyst Course on January 11 and 12, 2020.

“Open to anyone interested in becoming a cricket analyst for the BCB, National or Club teams. Pre-requisites may or can include Coaching, Scoring, Cameraman or anyone with an IT background.

“Role may include:

“Filming games with a digital camera and uploading data for review.

“Match coding: watching the game and entering on a laptop up to 10 different items for each ball from bowler through to batsman and fielder.

“Analysing team data and providing stats to the head coach, using tools like Excel for analysis and PowerPoint or Keynote for presentations.

“Analysing data from other teams to look for bowling plans and general scouting information

“Time: 9am-5pm. Location: Cricket Pavilion at the National Sports Centre. To register, call 292-8958 or email info@cricket.bm”

Read More About

Category: All, Sports