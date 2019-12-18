BCB To Hold Cricket Analyst Course In January
A Cricket Analyst Course will be hosted on January 11 and 12, with the course open to anyone interested in becoming a cricket analyst for the BCB, National or Club teams.
A Bermuda Cricket Board spokesperson said, “The BCB & Richard Berridge of Cricket West Indies will be hosting a Cricket Analyst Course on January 11 and 12, 2020.
“Open to anyone interested in becoming a cricket analyst for the BCB, National or Club teams. Pre-requisites may or can include Coaching, Scoring, Cameraman or anyone with an IT background.
“Role may include:
- “Filming games with a digital camera and uploading data for review.
- “Match coding: watching the game and entering on a laptop up to 10 different items for each ball from bowler through to batsman and fielder.
- “Analysing team data and providing stats to the head coach, using tools like Excel for analysis and PowerPoint or Keynote for presentations.
- “Analysing data from other teams to look for bowling plans and general scouting information
“Time: 9am-5pm. Location: Cricket Pavilion at the National Sports Centre. To register, call 292-8958 or email info@cricket.bm”
A cricket analyst? For what? Here is the analysis:
Cricket is a joke in Bermuda played by some children who don’t know how to act when representing sponsors or their Country
Analysis complete.