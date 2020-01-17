Tennis: Bermuda Wins In Dominican Republic

Bermuda players continued competing in the 2020 World Junior Tennis Boys North/Central America & Caribbean Pre-Qualifying in the Dominican Republic.

The Bermuda Under 14 Boys team took on Panama on day five of the tournament, with the teams playing in the 9th – 14th place playoff.

Bermuda picked up its second win of the tournament by edging Panama 2 – 1.

Bermuda was behind 1 – 0 after the first game as Vincent Boisvert went down in straight sets 6-3, 6-4 to Chad Valdes in a match that lasted 1 hour and 45 minutes.

Bermuda was level at 1 – 1 when Antonio Warner defeated Isaac Wright-Muller in 1 hour and 1 minute in straight sets 6-1, 6-1.

The match was decided in the doubles as Cooper McGuire and Warner defeated Paolo Gonzalez and Valdes 6-2, 6-3 in a match that saw the pair on the court for 1 hour and 18 minutes.

Read More About

Category: All, Sports