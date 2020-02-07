BDA Appoints Four New Board Members

The Bermuda Business Development Agency [BDA] has appointed Susan Pateras, Barclay Simmons, Marc Telemaque, and Leon Thomas to the company’s board of directors

A spokesperson said, “The Bermuda Business Development Agency [BDA] has appointed four new members to the company’s board of directors.

“Joining the board are Susan Pateras, COO of Liberty Specialty Markets; Barclay Simmons, Chairman and CEO at Rose Investment Limited and Chairman of the Public Funds Investment Committee; Marc Telemaque, Secretary to the Cabinet for the Government of Bermuda; and, as an ex-officio member, Leon Thomas, Head of the Business Development Unit for the Government of Bermuda.

Marc Telemaque, Susan Pateras and Leon Thomas. Missing from collage is Barclay Simmons

Paul Scope, Chairman of the BDA Board, said: “We are very pleased to welcome Susan, Barclay, Marc and Leon to the board. Each new member brings with them a wealth of knowledge and experience that complements the skillset of our current board members and we look forward to their contribution.

“We are confident they will provide valuable insights, fresh perspectives and vigorous oversight supporting the BDA’s mission to advocate for Bermuda’s economic development domestically and worldwide, encourage inward direct investment to benefit Bermuda’s economy and work with our stakeholders to ensure Bermuda’s legislative and regulatory framework remains the gold standard.”

“We bid a fond farewell to Jessel Mendes, David Cash and Lydia Dickens, all of whom have chosen to retire from the board, and I extend my sincere thanks for the stellar service they have provided. They have been, and continue to be, huge supporters of Bermuda, and the BDA, and we appreciate all of their hard-work and commitment.”

The BDA said, “Susan Pateras is an insurance industry expert with more than two decades of experience across London, New York and the Bermuda marketplace. She was appointed COO of Liberty Specialty Markets [Bermuda] in 2018 and is responsible for driving business support and development, strategic initiatives and operational change across the organisation.

“Mrs. Pateras previously worked as a Senior Vice President at Integro Bermuda Ltd and Willis Bermuda Ltd, and was Vice President for Marsh New York’s Global Broking Healthcare Unit. She holds a BBA from Temple University, with a dual major in Risk Management Insurance and Business Law and serves on the board of The Association of Bermuda International Companies [ABIC] and Ironshore Insurance Ltd.

“Barclay Simmons was an investment banker with Goldman Sachs in New York and returned to Bermuda in 2006 as Managing Partner of ASW Law Limited. Previously Chairman at Butterfield Bank, he is currently Chairman of the Public Funds Investment Committee, with responsibility for advising on the investment of Bermuda’s pension funds, and Chairman and CEO at Rose Investment Limited, an advisory firm. Mr. Simmons is a graduate of Harvard Business School [MBA], the Inns of Court School of Law and the University of Kent at Canterbury [LLB [Hons].

“Marc Telemaque was sworn in as Secretary to the Cabinet in 2018, a position he served previously from 2006-2010. He has been a member of the Civil Service Executive for more than seventeen years. During that time, Mr. Telemaque has served as Secretary for National Security and Permanent Secretary with the Ministries of Tourism & Transport, Public Safety & Housing and Health. He joined the Public Service as Aide-de-Camp to the Governor in 2000 and was awarded the LVO [Lieutenant of the Royal Victorian Order] in 2009.

“Leon Thomas has spent over 20 years advising governments and international businesses on policy, regulation and corporate strategy. As Head of the Business Development Unit for the Government of Bermuda, he is responsible for policy and legislative programmes to support and grow the country’s international business sector.

“Prior to joining Government, Mr. Thomas gained significant experience in North America and the Caribbean working for a multinational professional services firm. He holds an MPA from Columbia University and is a Fellow at the Chartered Management Institute.”

