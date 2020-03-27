Covid-19: BCB 2020 Cricket Season Update

As a result of the current pandemic Covid-19, the Executive of the Bermuda Cricket Board has been meeting [virtually] to discuss possible changes in operation for the 2020 cricket season.

A spokesperson said, “Once the Bermuda Government advises the public that we can go back to operations as normal, notice will be given on the start of season as all leagues were due to start at the end of April.

“The BCB is urging the clubs to remain in contact with their players and coaches at this time as well as the office staff at the BCB, sending in registration and transfer forms. The clubs should aim to start preparing their pitches as soon as possible. This will help us to be fully organised once the season officially begins.

“The Executive of the BCB also encourages all of our member clubs to adhere to the government directives to ensure that we are able to contain the spread of the virus.

“An online meeting will be scheduled with all club Presidents and Secretaries in the next 7 to 10 business days via President Lloyd Smith and Cricket Chairman, Mr Steven Douglas.”

