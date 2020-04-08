Cricket: BCB & BCUA Hold Virtual Meeting

The Bermuda Cricket Board [BCB ] & the Bermuda Cricket Umpires Association [BCUA] held a video conference meeting to discuss the 2020 league season, including matters concerning the impact of the Covid-19.

A spokesperson said, “The Bermuda Cricket Board and the Bermuda Cricket Umpires Association held a preliminary planning session, via video conference for the 2020 league season.

“BCB president, Lloyd Smith, Cricket Chair Steven Douglas, Executive Director, Calvin Blankendal and newly elected BCUA President, Oscar Andrade discussed various matters including the impact of the Covid-19 virus.

“The meeting was fruitful and further talks will be held to ensure that both entities continue to strengthen their mutually beneficial partnership. The BCB will address the matters discussed; league scheduling, umpire availability, recruitment and fees/invoicing with the member clubs on Thursday, April 9.

“The BCB and BCUA wish to remind all cricket fans and the general public to adhere to all government directives and continue to take the recommended safety measures as we continue battle Covid-19 as a community.”

BCB President, Lloyd Smith, said: “During this time of the Covid-19 pandemic the Bermuda Cricket Board is still trying to keep in contact with all entities of cricket both locally and internationally.

“We have spoken to the BCUA as well as other sponsors and friends of cricket to make sure that once this is over, there will be a seamless transition to the start of the season. We’re continuing to wish cricket fans and the rest of Bermuda good health and safety during this time.”

BCUA President, Oscar Andrade, added: “Even though we have no clear indication as to when the 2020 season might start, we feel that there is benefit to staying in touch and being organised to commence as expeditiously as possible once daily routines return to some normalcy.

“We are looking forward to the first league games of the year and to hear those familiar and much needed sounds of an Umpire’s “Play”, the sound of leather on willow, and the cry of “Howzat?”.

“The BCB would also like to remind all club presidents and secretaries about the virtual season update meeting at 2pm tomorrow, April 9. Details have been sent to the relevant individuals.”

