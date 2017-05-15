Photos: Youth Rugby Players Win In Bahamas
The Bermuda Rugby Football Union Under 13 and Under 15 teams competed in the Freeport Junior Rugby Festival in the Bahamas, making an outstanding showing, with the Under 13s winning all their games to claim the division title — a division Bermuda has not won since since 2012 — while the Under 15s also did very well, finishing as runners-up in their division.
U13 Results:
- Vs Key Biscayne 25-10
- Vs Cayman [1] 55-5 to bermuda
- Vs Cayman [2] 45-0
- vs Freeport 30-10
U13 Tournament Winners 2017 Try Scorers:
- Khabir Dill – 8
- Dylan Craft – 4
- Louis Hammond – 2
- Charlie Chignell – 2
- Evan Washington- 6
- William Nokes – 2
- Devin Augustus – 7
- Ryan Daniels – 1
U15 Results:
- Vs Key Biscayne 25-25 draw
- Vs Freeport 17-5 [loss]
- Vs Key Biscayne 25-10 [Win]
U15 Tournament Runners-up Try Scorers:
- George Peets [2]
- Andre Woolery [3]
- Nadre Ahnakton-Tuzo
- Cairi Albouy
- Okari Williams [2]
- Moses Simmons [2]
- Ja’kee Simmons
Well done!